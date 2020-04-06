Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

In a report released today, Pearce Hammond from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Hammond covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rattler Midstream with a $7.43 average price target, which is a 71.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rattler Midstream’s market cap is currently $613.6M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RTLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rattler Midstream LP is a holding company, which engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded in July 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.