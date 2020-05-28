Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on Newmark Group (NMRK)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Hold rating on Newmark Group (NMRK) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Urstadt Biddle Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmark Group is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.85 and a one-year low of $2.49. Currently, Newmark Group has an average volume of 1.89M.

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of estate services both owners and occupiers across the commercial real estate industry. It offers investor services including investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting, and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.