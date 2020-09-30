Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on First Community Bancshares (FCBC)

In a report released today, Casey Whitman from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on First Community Bancshares (FCBC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Orrstown Financial Services, and Southern First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Community Bancshares.

First Community Bancshares’ market cap is currently $320.7M and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCBC in relation to earlier this year.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides banking products and services. It offers services and products include demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. The company serves a diverse base of individuals and businesses that include a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military, and transportation. First Community Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.