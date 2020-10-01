Piper Sandler Keeps a Buy Rating on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, First Interstate Bancsystem, and American River Bankshares.

Private Bancorp of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Private Bancorp of America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.68 million and net profit of $1.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.18 million and had a net profit of $1.59 million.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the segment: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.