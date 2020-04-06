Piper Sandler Keeps a Buy Rating on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Piper Sandler analyst Aaron Deer maintained a Buy rating on Hercules Capital (HTGC) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Deer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Deer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Pacific Financial, First Financial Northwest, and First Republic Bank.

Hercules Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.70, an 87.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.40 and a one-year low of $5.43. Currently, Hercules Capital has an average volume of 1.24M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on providing senior secured loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The company was founded by Manuel A. Henriquez in December 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.