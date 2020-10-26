Piper Sandler Keeps a Buy Rating on Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)

In a report released today, Nicholas Cucharale from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esquire Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Esquire Financial Holdings’ market cap is currently $135.7M and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services which serves the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The firm specializes in commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.