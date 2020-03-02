Piper Sandler Keeps a Buy Rating on Energy Transfer (ET)

In a report released today, Pearce Hammond from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer (ET), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 34.8% success rate. Hammond covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Transfer is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.60, which is a 71.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.87 and a one-year low of $9.91. Currently, Energy Transfer has an average volume of 18.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ET in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Its projects include Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, Mariner east Pipelines, Mont Belvieu facility, Lone Star Express Expansion, Bakken Pipeline and Lake Charles LNG. Energy Transfer was founded in September 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

