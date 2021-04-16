Piper Sandler Believes Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Won’t Stop Here

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.49, close to its 52-week high of $18.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastgroup Properties, Boston Properties, and American Campus.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.75.

Based on Urstadt Biddle Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.28 million and net profit of $7.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.35 million and had a net profit of $8.48 million.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.