Piper Sandler Believes Intuit (INTU) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU), with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $399.09, close to its 52-week high of $423.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 75.8% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Pluralsight, and Q2 Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $449.27 average price target, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $416.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $423.74 and a one-year low of $187.68. Currently, Intuit has an average volume of 1.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INTU in relation to earlier this year.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.