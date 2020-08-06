Piper Sandler Believes Community Healthcare (CHCT) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Community Healthcare (CHCT), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.80, close to its 52-week high of $52.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Equity Residential, and Boston Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Community Healthcare with a $45.00 average price target.

Community Healthcare’s market cap is currently $1.1B and has a P/E ratio of 94.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHCT in relation to earlier this year.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.