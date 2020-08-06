Pioneer Natural (PXD) Receives a Hold from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Hold rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD) yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.71, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Based on Pioneer Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and net profit of $289 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $169 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.