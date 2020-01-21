Pioneer Natural (PXD) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Neal Dingmann from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Dingmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Lonestar Resources US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $175.89 average price target.

Based on Pioneer Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion and net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a net profit of $322 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is engaged in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

