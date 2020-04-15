Pioneer Natural (PXD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Siebert Williams Shank & Co and Bernstein gave Pioneer Natural (NYSE: PXD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.98.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 32.8% success rate. McDermott covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.47, representing a 48.2% upside. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural’s market cap is currently $12.76B and has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

