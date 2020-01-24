Pioneer Natural (PXD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Susquehanna gave Pioneer Natural (NYSE: PXD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 28.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Concho Resources, and EOG Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $178.30 average price target, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Based on Pioneer Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion and net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a net profit of $322 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is engaged in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

