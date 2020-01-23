Pioneer Natural (PXD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Susquehanna gave Pioneer Natural (NYSE: PXD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.89, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural’s market cap is currently $23.96B and has a P/E ratio of 33.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is engaged in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

