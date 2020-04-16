Pioneer Natural (PXD) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD) on April 14 and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $103.06 average price target, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.23 and a one-year low of $48.62. Currently, Pioneer Natural has an average volume of 2.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

