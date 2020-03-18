Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.23, close to its 52-week low of $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.74.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $47.02 million.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.