Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.58, close to its 52-week high of $89.90.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 78.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.84, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $706 million and net profit of $208 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $400 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PINS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2000, California-based Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company operates a pinboard-style photo-sharing website and allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies.

