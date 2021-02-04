Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.14, close to its 52-week high of $77.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 79.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Pinterest’s market cap is currently $47.68B and has a P/E ratio of 214.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PINS in relation to earlier this year.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.