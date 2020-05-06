Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Headhunter Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, implying a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Monness also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400 million and GAAP net loss of $35.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273 million and had a net profit of $47.02 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on PINS: