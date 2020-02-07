Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Trade Desk, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $27.70 average price target, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $36.83 and a one-year low of $17.39. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 9.6M.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.