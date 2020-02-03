Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Hold from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.03.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 73.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $27.67 average price target, representing a 23.7% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Pivotal Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $47.02 million.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.