Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest (PINS), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.60, implying a 75.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.84 and a one-year low of $10.11. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 14.48M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on PINS: