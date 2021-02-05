Pinterest (PINS) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Pinterest (PINS) today and set a price target of $107.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.84, close to its 52-week high of $79.15.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 62.5% and a 84.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $83.82 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $443 million and GAAP net loss of $94.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a GAAP net loss of $125 million.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

