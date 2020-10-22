Pinterest (PINS) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.38.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 78.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $43.78 average price target, representing a -11.4% downside. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.84 and a one-year low of $10.10. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 16.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PINS in relation to earlier this year.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

