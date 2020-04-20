Pinterest (PINS) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on April 17, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest (PINS), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.84 and a one-year low of $10.11. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 13.86M.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

