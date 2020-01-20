Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.34.

Pinnacle West Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $91.71.

Pinnacle West Capital’s market cap is currently $10.49B and has a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNW in relation to earlier this year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.