Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Receives a Hold from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Julien Dumoulin Smith from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Edison International, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $92.75 average price target, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $99.81 and a one-year low of $84.26. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has an average volume of 886.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.