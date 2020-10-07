Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 72.4% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Chesapeake Utilities, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $81.60 average price target, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Pinnacle West Capital’s market cap is currently $8.76B and has a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.