Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Got Some Good News

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers upgraded Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Chesapeake Utilities, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinnacle West Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $93.11, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.52 and a one-year low of $60.05. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNW in relation to earlier this year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.