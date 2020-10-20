Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $82.86 average price target, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Pinnacle West Capital’s market cap is currently $9.12B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.