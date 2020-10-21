Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, United Community Banks, and Independent Bank Group.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.33.

The company has a one-year high of $65.00 and a one-year low of $27.80. Currently, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average volume of 422.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNFP in relation to earlier this year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also provides personalized services to small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management. Its banking services include investment, mortgage, insurance, and comprehensive wealth management services, in its primary market areas of the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee Metropolitan Statistical Areas. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

