Ping Identity Holding (PING) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $24.80 average price target, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $12.03. Currently, Ping Identity Holding has an average volume of 712.2K.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device. The company operates a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse device, network, application and user behaviour data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.