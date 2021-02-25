Ping Identity Holding (PING) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Ping Identity Holding (PING) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Cloudflare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $33.77 average price target, a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Ping Identity Holding’s market cap is currently $2.63B and has a P/E ratio of -589.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PING in relation to earlier this year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. engages in pioneering intelligent identity. It enables secure access to service, application or application programming interface from device. The company operates a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse device, network, application and user behaviour data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.