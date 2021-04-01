Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on March 30, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, a 246.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $153.4M and has a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.37.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.