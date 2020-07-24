Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Receives a Buy from William Blair

Catie Powers- July 24, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) on July 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 53.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, a 203.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.26 million and GAAP net loss of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.35 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

