Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 49.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.25 million and GAAP net loss of $4.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.76 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.