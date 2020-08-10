Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Catie Powers- August 10, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals with a $9.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.97 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 406.7K.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

