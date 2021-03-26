Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 40.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $144.4M and has a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.34.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.