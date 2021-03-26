Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

Catie Powers- March 26, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 40.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $144.4M and has a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts