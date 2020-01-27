Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94, close to its 52-week low of $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 45.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.04 and a one-year low of $2.44. Currently, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 503.2K.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.