Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Catie Powers- March 12, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.61, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 33.5% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Revolution Medicines.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 334.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $771K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.68 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

