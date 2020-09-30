Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Reagor from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Piedmont Lithium (PLL), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 39.4% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Avino Silver & Gold, Pretium Resources, and Silvercorp Metals.

Piedmont Lithium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina.