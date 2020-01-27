PI Financial Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Celestica (CLS)

PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Hold rating on Celestica (CLS) today and set a price target of C$12.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.76.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $8.13 average price target, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.96 and a one-year low of $5.95. Currently, Celestica has an average volume of 396.9K.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments.