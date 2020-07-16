PI Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for OceanaGold (OCANF)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on OceanaGold (OCANF), with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 69.8% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

OceanaGold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.10, implying a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on OceanaGold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $138 million and GAAP net loss of $26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $12.4 million.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.