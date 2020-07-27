PI Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for North American Construction Group (NOA)

PI Financial analyst Devin Schilling maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA) on July 23 and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.76.

Schilling has an average return of 17.6% when recommending North American Construction Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Schilling is ranked #6443 out of 6803 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on North American Construction Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.76.

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and net profit of $19.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a net profit of $7.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NOA in relation to earlier this year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.