PI Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

In a report released today, Philip Ker from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV), with a price target of C$16.65. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Ker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, GoGold Resources, and Ero Copper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SilverCrest Metals with a $12.42 average price target, implying a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.88 and a one-year low of $3.28. Currently, SilverCrest Metals has an average volume of 987.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.