PI Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF) today and set a price target of C$2.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.11.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $1.65 average price target.

Based on GoGold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.89 million and net profit of $2,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLGDF in relation to earlier this year.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.