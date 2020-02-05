PI Financial Keeps Their Sell Rating on Open Text (OTEX)

In a report issued on February 3, Gus Papageorgiou from PI Financial maintained a Sell rating on Open Text (OTEX), with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.46, close to its 52-week high of $47.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is ranked #544 out of 5875 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Text is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.70.

Open Text’s market cap is currently $12.63B and has a P/E ratio of 38.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.15.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.