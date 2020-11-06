PI Financial Keeps Their Hold Rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK), with a price target of C$4.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $5.08 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.2 million and GAAP net loss of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.