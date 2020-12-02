PI Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on Ero Copper (ERRPF)

In a report released yesterday, Pi Financial from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper (ERRPF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.46.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.07, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Based on Ero Copper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.33 million and net profit of $31.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.64 million and had a net profit of $16.28 million.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products, The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.